Pendal Group Ltd Buys 8,788 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 408.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.24.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

