Pendal Group Ltd Cuts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $134.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.82. The company has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.02. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.51 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 45.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $2.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

