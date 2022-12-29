Pendal Group Ltd Invests $206,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after buying an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $428,470,000. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,865,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after buying an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 200,399 shares valued at $15,111,677. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,396.80 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $184.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

