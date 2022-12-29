Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $142,000 Investment in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,299,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,658,601 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Amcor by 328.3% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,282,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at $30,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. TheStreet raised Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.50%.

Insider Transactions at Amcor

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $5,886,300.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 478,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $5,886,300.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

