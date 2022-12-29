Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 1,160 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 322.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 53,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.50.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $236.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.74.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Articles

