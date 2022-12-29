Prentice Wealth Management LLC Invests $355,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Center Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Cowen raised their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $315.73 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.