Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 81.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,971 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Humankind Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.04, for a total value of $394,861.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $10,932,774.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,715 shares of company stock worth $1,125,226 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.90.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $285.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.57. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $324.75. The firm has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

