Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.9% in the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,770 shares of company stock worth $3,011,976 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.7 %

DHI stock opened at $87.77 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $108.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.53.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.92.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.