Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after buying an additional 5,853,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,968,000 after buying an additional 947,954 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the period.

IJS stock opened at $89.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.99. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

