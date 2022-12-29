Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.10% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 212.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.40.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares in the company, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,198,208 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock opened at $201.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $216.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.65 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.