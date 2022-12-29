ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 91,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 17.2% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,925,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 10.7% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of ResMed by 12.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 218,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,047,000 after acquiring an additional 23,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total value of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,647.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.02, for a total value of $848,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,362.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.09, for a total transaction of $2,442,346.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,546,647.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,126 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,536. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

NYSE RMD opened at $205.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.88. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.47. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.40 and a 1 year high of $263.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The business had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.90%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

