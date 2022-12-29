Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 187 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TRI. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 67.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,105,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,546 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 9,749.8% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,634,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,683 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 182.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,104,000 after acquiring an additional 774,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 5,493.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 492,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,441,000 after acquiring an additional 483,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of TRI opened at $112.37 on Thursday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $91.55 and a one year high of $119.93. The company has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.74.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

