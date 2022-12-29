Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after buying an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $136.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.54. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.