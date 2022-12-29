Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 412,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,961,000 after buying an additional 173,403 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 1,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 132,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 122,290 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 208.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 156,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 106,105 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,518,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.97. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Cuts Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.12 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 73.75% and a net margin of 5.44%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 23.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insider Activity at PBF Energy

In related news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PBF Energy news, insider John C. Barone sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,494,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,662 shares in the company, valued at $674,012.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paul T. Davis sold 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $5,555,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,277.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on PBF Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

