Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires New Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,265,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,694,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Humana by 27.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HUM opened at $515.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $532.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.78. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total value of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

