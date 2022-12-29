Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 125.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.5 %

AXS stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.76. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXS. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.