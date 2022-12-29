Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Jabil were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Jabil by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $399,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 100.9% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 24,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 19,695 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,100 shares in the company, valued at $11,600,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 118,152 shares of company stock worth $7,825,238 over the last three months. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBL stock opened at $67.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.77 and a 200-day moving average of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.80 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.33. Jabil had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Jabil’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

