Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after purchasing an additional 511,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after purchasing an additional 417,496 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after purchasing an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,783,090,000 after acquiring an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNPS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.55.

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $315.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

