Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Argus cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.46.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.31 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.53.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

