Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 3,221 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $96,810,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,277,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,580 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,092,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,896 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 579.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,914,000 after purchasing an additional 999,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,462,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,055,000 after purchasing an additional 909,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

BLDR stock opened at $63.52 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

