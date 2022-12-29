Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys New Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 386.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after purchasing an additional 890,210 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Allegion by 37.7% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after purchasing an additional 676,606 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 141.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 354,073 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 207,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $20,156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 124.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 331,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,392,000 after purchasing an additional 183,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALLE opened at $104.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $133.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion Announces Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

Insider Activity at Allegion

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.