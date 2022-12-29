Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 15,699 Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 3,274.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA stock opened at $30.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. Analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.