Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys Shares of 6,035 Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,640,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth about $284,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 8.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,141.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,523 shares of company stock valued at $594,604 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.48.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 22.77%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Articles

