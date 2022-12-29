Ritholtz Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Masco were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Masco by 20.5% in the third quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 75,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 2,967.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masco by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 32.6% in the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Masco by 26.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 69,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $71.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.09). Masco had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 331.58%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,029,837. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Masco to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.07.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

