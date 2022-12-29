Ritholtz Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,816 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in SAP were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in SAP by 5.0% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,022,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,281,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its position in SAP by 5.0% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,541,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,854,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after buying an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on SAP from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on SAP from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $101.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.06. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $78.22 and a twelve month high of $141.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 10.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

