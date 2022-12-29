Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Biogen were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 84.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $274.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $238.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.