Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 413.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 0.8% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $14,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 141 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tesla from $137.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.24.

Tesla stock opened at $112.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $181.02 and a 200-day moving average of $234.70. The stock has a market cap of $355.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,162,331 shares of company stock worth $4,491,862,803. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

