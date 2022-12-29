Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,510,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.2 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

COF opened at $89.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $86.98 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.93.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

