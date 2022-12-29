Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $465,000 Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

ABC stock opened at $167.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $127.94 and a 1-year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 392 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $65,189.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,765,659.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,791,872 in the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.