Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $489,000 Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 53.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Owens Corning by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Owens Corning by 611.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Owens Corning Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $84.82 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.40. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,307.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.