Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $493,000 Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,835 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Popular were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Popular in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Popular by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Popular by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Popular Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BPOP stock opened at $64.26 on Thursday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.16.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $3.17. Popular had a net margin of 32.87% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.01%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

