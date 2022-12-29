Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $502,000 Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,348 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 441.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IRWD opened at $12.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 25.78, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $108.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.51 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,416,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

