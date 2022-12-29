Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $535,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,897 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in Fortinet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 133,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 931.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 269,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 243,440 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $74.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 9,183.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.83.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

