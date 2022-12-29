Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $561,000 Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in KLA by 11.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in KLA by 139,706.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 41,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLA stock opened at $367.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $362.93 and its 200 day moving average is $344.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a one year low of $250.20 and a one year high of $457.12.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a return on equity of 120.41% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA to $374.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.28.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.