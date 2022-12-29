Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $610,000 Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 15.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 6.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ COKE opened at $509.05 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $487.11 and its 200-day moving average is $490.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.98. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $405.03 and a one year high of $656.11.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $14.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 45.79%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Consolidated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is 2.84%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

