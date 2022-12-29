Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $36.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $117.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $26.26 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.68 billion. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 51.24% and a net margin of 16.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. DNB Markets downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.22.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

