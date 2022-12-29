Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $462,000 in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROW. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 656.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1,646.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 7,178 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $108.08 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $200.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The stock has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.