Ritholtz Wealth Management Invests $589,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Trane Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.17.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $167.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $203.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.65 and a 200-day moving average of $154.10.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

