Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $502,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $209.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.24 and a 12-month high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 159.42%.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $218.44 per share, for a total transaction of $109,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ESS. Piper Sandler downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $297.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $288.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $219.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.70.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.