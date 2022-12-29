Ritholtz Wealth Management Makes New $510,000 Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVB. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 21,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVB shares. Mizuho lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Colliers Securities decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.72.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $161.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.35 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

