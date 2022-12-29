Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,985 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.26% of Richardson Electronics worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 133,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Richardson Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 22nd.

Insider Activity

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

In other news, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kenneth Halverson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Benham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,150. Company insiders own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

RELL opened at $20.35 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $27.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Its Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; and power conversion and RF and microwave component for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.