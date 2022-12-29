Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 803 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at $272,000. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 31.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 29.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $96.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.63 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.79.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total value of $201,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

