Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,014 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $75,210,000 after buying an additional 1,055,815 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.1% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 50,605 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 12,585 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.7% during the third quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its 200 day moving average is $32.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

