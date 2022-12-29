Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 5,383 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,383 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $119.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $146.30. The stock has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.87, for a total transaction of $114,410.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,136.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $354,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,489,273 over the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

