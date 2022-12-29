Ritholtz Wealth Management Reduces Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays raised PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:PHM opened at $44.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.49%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

