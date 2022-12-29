Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 13,269 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,269 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 194,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 10.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 29,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $5.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.99 and a one year high of $13.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director T Michael Glenn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $224,600. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LUMN shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

About Lumen Technologies

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.