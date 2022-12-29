Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 897 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.23.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $344.41 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.41 and a 1 year high of $567.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $358.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.59. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

