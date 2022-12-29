Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $497,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.
Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.
Sempra Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.
About Sempra
Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sempra (SRE)
- Tesla Stock: What the Bulls and the Bears Are Getting Wrong
- Big Health Care Stocks to Watch in the New Year
- The Top Three Stocks Analysts Say To Buy
- Can Dick’s Sporting Goods Stock Score Another Win In Q4?
- Yum! Brands Looks Tasty in 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.