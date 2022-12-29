Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $497,000 Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Down 1.6 %

SRE stock opened at $156.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. Sempra has a one year low of $129.69 and a one year high of $176.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.20.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.