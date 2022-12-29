Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes $541,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 101,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,956,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 22.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 15,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.77.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Prudential Financial stock opened at $98.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 1.42. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $124.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.33.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

