Ritholtz Wealth Management Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $107,597,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,447,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,729,331,000 after purchasing an additional 702,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,860,000 after purchasing an additional 491,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth $41,568,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

